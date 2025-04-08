Over 4 lakh kanals state land under illegal occupation in J&K: Govt

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said that a staggering 4,28,204 Kanals and 13 Marlas state ans kahcharai land is under illegal occupation across the Union Territory.

Replying to a query by MLA Farooq Ahmad Shah, the minister incharge, said that they have taken concrete measures to evict illegal occupants, with all entries in the name of such occupants being expunged.

“Special eviction drives are being continuously undertaken to reclaim encroached land. A total of 3,555 cases have been approved for land use change in Jammu and Kashmir. These permissions were granted for a variety of purposes including commercial, industrial, and residential developments,” he said.

He also said that land measuring 40,151 Kanals and 17.5 Marlas has been transferred to the Industries and Commerce Department across Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister said that 94 Kanals have been transferred in Gulmarg only, with 50 Kanals in Hardubani village and 44 Kanals in Lalpora village—(KNO)