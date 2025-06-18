Over 4 lakh Carp seed released to boost aquatic biodiversity in G’bal

Ganderbal, June 17: In a significant step toward ecological conservation and livelihood enhancement, the Department of Fisheries has undertaken a major fish stocking operation in Ganderbal district, releasing approximately 4 lakh carp fish seed into selected natural water bodies.

The stocking drive was conducted across various sars (natural lakes) and nallas (streams), aiming to improve fish production while preserving the ecological health of freshwater ecosystems. The initiative is expected to enhance the overall fish biomass, offering a sustainable boost to the local fishing economy.

“This effort is part of our mission to encourage eco-friendly, scientific fishery practices in Jammu and Kashmir,” said an official from the Department of Fisheries. “The step will directly benefit the local fishermen through increased catch and better income prospects.”

Authorities believe the intervention will not only strengthen fish populations but also contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the local fishing communities who rely on these water bodies for their livelihood.

The department is also focusing on long-term conservation of aquatic resources through regulated and responsible practices. Awareness among fishermen regarding sustainable fishing methods is being encouraged to maintain the balance of aquatic biodiversity.

Local residents and fisherfolk have welcomed the move, expressing optimism about improved earnings and the restoration of the district’s aquatic ecosystems. “It’s a much-needed step that brings both environmental and economic hope for us,” said one local fisherman.

The drive marks a continued effort by the administration to integrate environmental sustainability with rural livelihood development in the region.