Over 30 kgs of narcotic substance seized, three accused arrested in Anantnag: Police 

In a major success in the fight against the drug menace, Anantnag Police carried out a series of well-coordinated raids during the intervening night, resulting in the recovery of a large quantity of narcotic substances from three separate residential houses in village Wantrag, falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Mattan.

1. Case 1: Acting on specific intelligence, Police Station Mattan raided the residence of Jehangir Ahmad Khan, son of Mohd Abdulla Khan, resident of Wantrag, and recovered 23 Kgs 330 Gms of Charas powder. In this regard, a case under FIR No. 29/2025 under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered.

2. Case 2: In another operation, a raid was conducted at the residence of Reyaz Ahmad Khan, son of Sher Afzal Khan, also a resident of Wantrag. Police recovered 3 Kgs 670 Gms of Charas powder, and a case under FIR No. 30/2025 under section 8/20 NDPS Act has been registered.

3. Case 3: In the third instance, police raided the house of Nowshad Pathan, son of Kastiya Pathan, of Wantrag village, leading to the recovery of 3 Kgs 900 Gms of Charas powder. A case under FIR No. 31/2025 under section 8/20 NDPS Act has been registered.

Total Recovery: 30 Kgs 900 Gms of Charas Powder

Total Accused Arrested: 03

Total FIRs Registered: 03

These successful operations are part of Anantnag Police’s continued drive to eliminate drug trafficking and substance abuse from the district. Investigations in all three cases are underway, and more arrests and recoveries are expected.

Anantnag Police reiterates its commitment to making the district drug-free and appeals to the public to come forward with any information related to drug peddling or other illegal activities. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.