Kashmir

Over 3.66 lakh rural households in J&K await potable water supply

Govt aims for 100% coverage under JJM in near future

Shafat Malik
Shafat Malik
2 Min Read

Srinagar, July 31: At least 3.66 lakh rural households in Jammu and Kashmir are still without potable, tap water supply provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission.As per the details available, the figure represents nearly 19% of the total rural households in the Union Territory.The data shows that out of 19.26 lakh rural households in J&K, 15.61 lakh households have already been provided functional tap water connections as of July 28, 2025. The Jal Shakti Ministry has said that efforts are underway to cover the remaining households in the coming months.The Jal Jeevan Mission, launched in 2019, is the Government of India’s flagship initiative to ensure safe and adequate drinking water to every rural household through Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs). The mission is being implemented across all states and Union Territories in coordination with local authorities.To address challenges in water-scarce and hilly areas like J&K, the Centre has recommended a range of source sustainability measures, including rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and rejuvenation of local water bodies. For areas with poor water quality or chemical contamination, states have been directed to use alternative safe sources and install community water purification plants (CWPPs).An independent assessment conducted in 2022 showed that 86% of rural households with tap connections in J&K had functional supplies, and 80–85% received adequate water quality and quantity.The mission emphasizes community participation, with Village Water and Sanitation Committees managing operations and maintenance at the village level. To promote local involvement, the contribution cap in Jammu and Kashmir has been reduced to 5%, compared to 10% in other regions.Under the Nal Jal Mitra initiative, village youth are also being trained in plumbing, pump handling, and system maintenance to ensure long-term sustainability of water supply infrastructure.Officials said that the Union Territory will achieve 100% household tap water coverage in the near future to improve public health and basic living standards across rural Jammu and Kashmir.

