BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Over 20,000 Devotees arrive for Baba Amarnath Yatra so far: LG Sinha

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that over 20,000 Shraddhalu (devotees) have arrived so far to have the holy glimpse (darshan) of Baba Amarnath, and a vibrant spiritual atmosphere is being witnessed across the Union Territory.

“I have been in Srinagar since yesterday and have been among the people. There is a very lively atmosphere everywhere. Devotees of Baba Amarnath are coming from every corner of the country, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are welcoming them with open hearts,” LG told reporters.

He said the government and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board have made strong arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Government, local administration, and the Shrine Board have improved tourism facilities significantly,” he said.

LG Sinha also highlighted that under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), organizations like ONGC and CRDPR have developed new tourist accommodations, which have now been dedicated to Baba Amarnath’s devotees.

Addressing the issue of early arrivals, he urged pilgrims to be patient. “Some Shraddhalu whose registration is for later dates are arriving early. I request that no one is turned away. Those registered for July 4 or 5 will be given priority and accommodated within 2–3 days,” he added.(KNS)

Massive fire breaks out at Industrial Estate in Sopore
Major trade fair Plastivision India 2023 to be held in Mumbai from December 7 to 11
International Athlete & General Secretary Wushu Association Baramulla Jabeena Akhter passes away
Budget Session 2023 to begin January 31, continue till April 6
“India-Iran cooperation has progressed in many aspects in recent years”: Jaishankar
Share This Article
Previous Article Israel awaits Hamas response on US-backed ceasefire, Trump offers guarantee for permanent peace
Next Article Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attends “Lakhpati Didi Sammelan” at Khonmoh in J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

First batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims returns amid tight security
Breaking
Safe and adequate accommodation to all devotees is our top priority: LG Sinha
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah urges youth to lead J&K’s transformation
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Will start accepting Haj applications for 2026 within a week”: Union Minister Rijiju
Breaking National