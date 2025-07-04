Over 20,000 Devotees arrive for Baba Amarnath Yatra so far: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that over 20,000 Shraddhalu (devotees) have arrived so far to have the holy glimpse (darshan) of Baba Amarnath, and a vibrant spiritual atmosphere is being witnessed across the Union Territory.

“I have been in Srinagar since yesterday and have been among the people. There is a very lively atmosphere everywhere. Devotees of Baba Amarnath are coming from every corner of the country, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are welcoming them with open hearts,” LG told reporters.

He said the government and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board have made strong arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Government, local administration, and the Shrine Board have improved tourism facilities significantly,” he said.

LG Sinha also highlighted that under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), organizations like ONGC and CRDPR have developed new tourist accommodations, which have now been dedicated to Baba Amarnath’s devotees.

Addressing the issue of early arrivals, he urged pilgrims to be patient. “Some Shraddhalu whose registration is for later dates are arriving early. I request that no one is turned away. Those registered for July 4 or 5 will be given priority and accommodated within 2–3 days,” he added.(KNS)