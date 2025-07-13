Over 2 lakh devotees perform Amarnath Yatra so far: LG Sinha

The annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra has crossed a significant milestone, with over 2 lakh pilgrims having undertaken the sacred journey so far this year.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, hailed the moment and extended heartfelt greetings to the devotees. “With Baba Amarnath Ji’s blessings, the holy pilgrimage has crossed the 2 lakh mark today. This is a sacred journey of a lifetime, and I welcome all the devotees to discover and experience the divinity. Har Har Mahadev,” the LG said in a statement.

The pilgrimage, which commenced amid tight security and logistical arrangements, continues to witness a steady flow of yatris from across the country, braving challenging terrain to pay obeisance at the holy cave shrine.

The administration has ensured smooth conduct of the yatra with enhanced facilities, medical support, and round-the-clock monitoring for the safety and convenience of the pilgrims.