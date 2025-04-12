Over 1400 govt schools to get sanitary pad vending machines

Srinagar, Apr 11: In a significant step towards promoting menstrual hygiene and reducing school dropout rates among girls, 1,408 government schools in Jammu and Kashmir will soon be equipped with sanitary pad vending and incinerator machines. This initiative, part of the centrally sponsored Samagra Shiksha scheme, aims to improve access to menstrual health products and create a supportive environment for female students.

Menstrual hygiene remains a significant challenge in many parts of India, particularly in remote and rural areas where access to sanitary products is limited. Many adolescent girls miss school due to inadequate sanitation facilities and the stigma surrounding menstruation. According to a UNICEF survey, 85% of girls in India use cloth instead of sanitary napkins, often due to lack of access and awareness. In J&K, nearly 60% of women continue to use cloth, while only 50.5% of women aged 15-24 use sanitary napkins, as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).

Recognizing these challenges, the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) in 2023 approved the installation of sanitary pad vending and incinerator machines in over 1,000 government schools across J&K. This initiative aims to provide a hygienic solution for menstrual management while also addressing the stigma that often forces young girls to drop out of school.

“Installing sanitary pad vending machines is an important step toward promoting gender equality in education. By eliminating a major obstacle to girls’ schooling, we aim to improve attendance and reduce dropout rates among adolescent students,” said a senior official from the Samagra Shiksha Department, requesting anonymity.

In 2024, the department installed sanitary pad vending machines in 901 government schools, including 74 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). Building on this progress, the initiative will now be expanded to 1,408 additional schools by June. “This expansion will cover both all-girls and co-educational schools, ensuring broader access,” the official added.

The installation will be carried out in phases, prioritizing schools with a higher number of female students based on need assessments. “Both urban and rural schools will be covered, ensuring no girl is left behind due to her location,” the official said.

In addition to the installation of machines, the department is launching awareness programs to educate students about menstrual hygiene and break social taboos. “As part of these efforts, the department is distributing free sanitary napkins, with 45 pads given to each girl. This initiative ensures that students have access to necessary hygiene products, removing a key barrier to school attendance during menstruation,” the official said.

To further support this initiative, Chief Education Officers (CEOs) have been instructed to implement comprehensive menstrual hygiene programs across schools. These programs will include awareness sessions, discussions on menstrual health, and training for teachers and staff to foster a more informed and supportive school environment for female students.

“By educating young girls about menstrual hygiene, we can help normalize conversations around menstruation and ensure that no girl feels ashamed or isolated due to a natural biological process,” added the official.

As the project rolls out in the coming months, authorities will continue monitoring its impact and work toward further improving menstrual hygiene management in schools across the region.