Over 12,000 kg Rotten Meat Seized, destroyed in J&K: FDA Commissioner

Aatif Qayoom
Srinagar, Aug 11: Over 12,000 kg of rotten meat has been seized and destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir since the start of an ongoing crackdown, Commissioner FDA J&K Smita Sethi said on Monday.

Exclusively speaking to Rising Kashmir, Sethi said, “The drive will continue across the J&K, and inspection teams are being deployed in every district as directed by the Chief Minister.”

She said in some cases meat was found stored in ordinary polythene, which is unhygienic. Samples have been collected from several locations for testing.

“Wherever gross negligence is found, strict action is being taken,” she added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Aatif Qayoom is a Senior Correspondent at Rising Kashmir, covering crime, tourism, sports, and various social issues across Jammu and Kashmir. Known for his accurate and ground-based reporting, he highlights stories that matter to people.
