Over 1,000 power feeders damaged in Jammu region

JAMMU, Aug 27: Torrential rainfall across Jammu region has caused extensive damage to power infrastructure, plunging large parts of the region into darkness for the second consecutive day.

According to official data, 1,049 out of 1,349 electricity feeders supplying power to the region were damaged during heavy rains, affecting over 70% of Jammu’s power supply network.

Thousands of electric poles and distribution transformers were damaged across various districts, while several power stations also sustained flood-related damage, compounding the crisis.

“Out of 1,049 damaged feeders, only 300 were operational on the day of the rainfall,” said KK Thappa, Chief Engineer of the Power Development Department (PDD). “Today, we have managed to restore 908 feeders, bringing power back to around 67% of the affected areas.”

Despite restoration efforts, 441 feeders remain non-functional as of Wednesday evening. Many localities, especially in the outskirts and hilly areas, have been without electricity for over 48 hours, causing severe inconvenience to residents.

Areas still grappling with outages include Satwari, Nagrota, Poonch, Rajouri, Bishnah belt, parts of Muthi and Samba districts, Sainik Colony, Greater Kailash, Sarore, Jagti, Shant Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Basholi, Tikri, Akhnoor, and Ramgarh.

“Electric poles have been uprooted at many locations. Our teams are on the ground working around the clock to replace poles and restore feeders,” said the Chief Engineer, adding that full restoration is expected by Thursday, weather permitting.

Officials are prioritising power supply to essential services, hospitals, and water supply schemes, while simultaneously working to restore household connections in affected areas.