Over 1,000 cyclists participate in “Cyclothon, Pedal for Peace” in Srinagar

In a landmark public event that radiated the spirit of peace, fitness and togetherness, the “Cyclothon – Pedal for Peace” was held today in Srinagar, attracting over 1,000 cyclists from diverse age groups and backgrounds.

The event was flagged off by the Minister for FCS&CA, IT, Youth Services & Sports, Satish Sharma, from the lush greens of the Police Golf Course, concluding at the Astro Turf Ground TRC, amid cheers, enthusiasm and a festive atmosphere.

Being organized by the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council, the event was a vibrant part of the Government’s mission to promote communal harmony, youth engagement and a culture of fitness across the region.

Addressing the gathering, Satish Sharma said “This cyclothon is more than just a sporting event but it is a symbolic journey towards a peaceful and united Jammu & Kashmir. It reflects the resilience and potential of our youth. Through events like this, we aim to channel their energy into constructive, nation-building activities.”

“This event has reaffirmed our belief that the youth of Jammu & Kashmir are eager for positive engagement and want to be part of a peaceful and progressive journey”, the Minister maintained.

The Sports Minister said that organising the cyclothon was the idea of President JK Sports Council, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’, who himself is an avid sports and fit person. The event also symbolizes peaceful environs of Jammu and Kashmir, he added. He further announced that such community-oriented and youth-driven events will now be held weekly in various parts of the Union Territory to ensure sustained engagement and outreach.

The event witnessed the presence of key public representatives and administrative officials who lent their full support to the initiative.

Among the dignitaries were Legislators Farooq Shah, Dr. Shafi, Tanveer Sadiq, Ehsan Pardesi and Mushtaq Guru, Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, Qazi Irfan, RTO Kashmir were also present.

Senior officials from the Sports Council, Traffic Police, Health Services and local administration also attended the event.

The participants ranged from young school and college students, amateur cyclists, sports clubs and professional athletes; all united under a common cause: pedaling for a better tomorrow. The route, carefully curated through Srinagar’s scenic lanes, was lined with support staff and volunteers ensuring the safety, hydration and morale of the cyclists throughout.

The Minister, later, distributed free cycles among the eldest and youngest participants.

Pertinently, the Cyclothon–Pedal for Peace marks the beginning of a calendar of events curated by the J&K Sports Council that will include marathons, yoga camps, sports tournaments, awareness drives and fitness workshops, aimed at building community spirit, health awareness and societal resilience.