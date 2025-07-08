Over 1 Lakh Pilgrims undertake Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in first Six days: LG Sinha

The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, a symbol of deep spiritual devotion and faith, has witnessed an overwhelming response, with over one lakh pilgrims completing the sacred journey within the first six days.

Taking to social media platform X, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shared the encouraging update, stating, “The journey of faith, holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has surpassed 1 lakh pilgrims within the first six days of pilgrimage. The spiritual festivity and Yatra is continuing smoothly on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes and expected to draw more devotees in the days to come.”

Officials have confirmed that the Yatra is progressing peacefully, aided by extensive arrangements for security, healthcare, and logistics. With clear weather and efficient coordination between various departments, the pilgrimage is expected to witness a further surge in footfall in the coming days.

The annual Amarnath Yatra officially began on July 3.