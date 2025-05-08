“Ours is a border state, CM has directed all departments to take precautions”: Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Bedham

Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham on Thursday said that all the departments in the state have been instructed to take necessary precautions amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the launch of Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI, Bedham stressed that the state government is responsible for ensuring precautions since Rajasthan is a border state.

“Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a high-level meeting yesterday and directed all departments to take all precautions. Ours is a border state, and taking precautions of all kinds was our responsibility. Our government’s job is to make the public aware.

Certainly, our internal security is also strong, and we are fully prepared to make any arrangements for our soldiers deployed on the border,” Jawahar Bedham said.

On Wednesday, CM Bhajanlal Sharma held a high-level meeting to discuss the ongoing situation. The Rajasthan government earlier said that the state was on “alert mode” and special instructions were given to the administration of the border districts in the state.

The Chief Secretary also appealed to the general public to be cautious, not to pay attention to rumours and to trust only official information.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting is underway at the national capital in the Parliament Annexe Building over Operation Sindoor. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed political parties on India’s action on cross-border terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are among several others who participated in the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the country has taken a “big action” for which all the parties will be briefed about the operation, which is the government’s responsibility.

He further asserted that the entire nation stands with the Indian Armed Forces.

“Our country has taken a big action. We have called for an all-party meeting over Operation Sindoor, which was conducted by our armed forces. We must brief all the parties about the situation, as it is the responsibility of the government, and the PM has directed us to do so. The entire country is with the armed forces”, Kiren Rijiju told ANI.

This all comes after Indian forces conducted precision strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday. (ANI)