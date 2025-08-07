“Our tribal communities are living soul of India’s cultural diversity”: CM Omar 

Gurez, August 07: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday attended the National Tribal Festival-2025 at Gurez.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister attended the National Tribal Festival-2025 at Gurez, in which tribal groups from different regions of the country showcased their vibrant cultures.”

“Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said, “Our tribal communities are the living soul of India’s cultural diversity. Festivals like these strengthen the bonds of unity and mutual respect across regions,”the post reads.