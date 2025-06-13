Our relationship with Leh and Ladakh will become stronger: Advisor Nasir

Srinagar, June 12: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani on Thursday said that J-K’s relationship with Leh and Ladakh will become stronger.

He was speaking about a visit by a 30-member delegation of the Kashmir Travel Agents Association to Kargil.

Wani stated that when the government is worried about promoting tourism in the region, it tries to promote it in Kargil as well. Aslam Wani considered the issue a “big deal” and said that the primary interest of the government is the development of tourism in the region.

“Our relationship with Leh and Ladakh will become stronger. When we worry about promoting tourism in our region, we try to promote tourism in Kargil. This is a big deal. You can guess that we have no vested interest in all this. The primary interest is the development of tourism in the region”, he told ANI.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah met with the delegates of the Travel Agents Association of India in Srinagar.

“The Chief Minister met the delegates from the Travel Agents Association of India today in Srinagar. He appreciated their continued support in promoting J&K as a premier travel destination and assured all steps will be taken for enhancing tourism infrastructure & ease of doing business”, an ‘X’ post from Jammu and Kashmir CMO said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) initiated a campaign called “Rally for Valley” to promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir after the terror attack in Pahalgam. The association aims to showcase the region as a safe destination and support the local livelihood dependent on tourism.

“The primary purpose of this campaign is to promote J-K as a safe tourist destination and support local livelihood. Around 75 travel company heads from across India are participating in the campaign,” said Sunil Kumar, the president of The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI).

“We are committed to the revival of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. As the President of TAAI, I recall our successful convention in Srinagar in 2018, attracting 700 agents from across India and transforming the region. Following the recent Pahalgam incident, we couldn’t remain silent. We’ve launched the ‘Rally for Valley’ campaign to promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir again, ” added Sunil Kumar, President of TAAI.

The group will visit tourist destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg to gather feedback from local tourism stakeholders. The association will submit reports to the Tourism Minister, and each state member will share insights with their local governments.