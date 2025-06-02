“Our Criminal Justice system entering new era”: Amit Shah

Kolkata (West Bengal), June 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, said that the country’s criminal justice system is entering a new era, underlining the importance of strong forensic institutions to ensure a secure, transparent, and evidence-based framework.

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, inaugurated the new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) at Rajarhat in Kolkata.

In his address after the inauguration, Shah said, “The Indian government is creating a secure, transparent and evidence-based criminal justice system. It is necessary that those who stop crime should be two steps ahead of the criminals. Our criminal justice system is entering a new era.”

He further pointed out that the central government in 2020 established the first National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), way before the three new criminal laws – BNS, BNSS and BSA – came into force.

He highlighted that eight such institutions have already been established nationwide, with eight more planned, emphasizing that graduates from these colleges will play a vital role in strengthening the state’s law and order.

“We have extended help to every state to establish a forensic van in every district. Many states have expanded their forensic labs. We had already established the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in 2020. Sixteen institutions have been approved, eight have already been established, and the remaining eight are in process. We have already completed the creation of trained human resources. I believe the new students will contribute to our law and order,” he added.

“Our duty is to ensure that every poor person can get justice as soon as possible. I believe that we will create an environment where our people will trust the law and order of the country,” the Union Minister said, stressing the priority of delivering justice to the poor at earliest.

His visit comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to North Bengal, underscoring the central leadership’s sustained focus on the state.

Earlier, Shah had posted on X in both English and Bengali: “Leaving for Kolkata. Tomorrow, will inaugurate the new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, which will contribute immensely to strengthening the criminal justice system in West Bengal and Northeast India.” “In the afternoon, will interact with the Karyakartas at Vijay Sankalp Karyakarta Sammelan in Kolkata. Looking forward to attending the programmes,” he added.

The visit is also expected to focus on the BJP’s roadmap for West Bengal ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. (ANI)