OpSindoor is our message & resolve: COAS Dwivedi

DRASS, July 26:Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General UpendraDwivedi on Saturday led the solemn commemorations of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh, paying rich tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 conflict.

Addressing the gathering at the iconic battlefield of Dras—overlooking Tiger Hill, Tololing, and Point 4875—the Army Chief saluted the courage and sacrifices of the Indian soldiers and their families. “Today, I stand here with pride and emotion. We remember the resolve and valour of those warriors who, despite insurmountable odds, reclaimed every inch of our territory,” General Dwivedi said.

He particularly honoured the presence of the families of fallen soldiers. “The nation salutes the parents of our martyrs. You gave us heroes—your courage and sacrifice are an eternal source of inspiration,” he added.

Drawing parallels between the Kargil War and present-day security dynamics, General Dwivedi highlighted Operation Sindoor, India’s recent precision strike mission targeting terrorist infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. “Operation Sindoor is our message, our resolve, and our response. Just like Operation Vijay in 1999, our forces retaliated with courage and decisiveness,” he said.

He underscored the strength of India’s air defence, which “stood like a wall” against enemy drones and missiles, calling the operation a reflection of India’s new strategic doctrine. “We gave peace a chance, but Pakistan chose cowardice. We responded with strength,” he asserted.

In a major announcement, the Army Chief revealed the sanction of a new brigade formation, comprising mechanised infantry, armoured units, artillery, special forces, and comprehensive support systems. “Our special forces will remain in a state of perpetual readiness to deliver swift and effective responses to threats along our borders,” he said.

In a bid to bridge the military-civilian gap, General Dwivedi unveiled a QR code-enabled mobile application to bring to light lesser-known stories of the Kargil War, aimed particularly at youth awareness. He also inaugurated the Indus View Point in the Batalik sector, offering civilians a rare vantage of the Line of Control and surrounding strategic areas.

Reaffirming the Army’s contribution to national development, especially in remote and border areas like Ladakh, General Dwivedi reiterated the force’s commitment to the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. “The Army will continue to be a key partner in both securing and developing the nation,” he said.

Touching upon recent operational successes, the Army Chief highlighted Operation Sindoor, hailing it as a modern-day demonstration of the courage and tactical brilliance seen during the Kargil conflict. “Our forces decisively neutralised Pakistan’s terrorist infrastructure and ensured a comprehensive victory during “Operation Sindoor” he stated.