OpSindoor continues: Pak will get befitting reply if it provokes India: PM Modi

New Delhi,July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Pakistan from the LokSabha that if they dare to imagine doing anything against India, then they will be given a befitting reply as India’s Operation Sindoor is still underway.

Speaking during the Operation Sindoor debate, PM Modi said, “Operation Sindoor is going on. Pakistan ne ‘dussahaskikalpanakitoh, ussekararajavabdiyajayega (If Pakistan dares to imagine any such misadventure, it will be given a befitting reply).”

The Prime Minister also launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying the party is dependent on Pakistan for issues, while India is moving ahead at a fast pace towards self-reliance.

“On one hand, India is moving ahead at a fast pace towards self-reliance, but Congress is becoming dependent on Pakistan for issues. Unfortunately, Congress is importing issues from Pakistan”, PM Modi said.

Sharpening his attacks on the opposition, PM Modi said that they just need a reason to oppose, which is why the country is laughing at them.

“Terrorists are crying, their masterminds are crying and seeing them cry, some people are crying here too. They tried to play a game during the surgical strike, but it didn’t work. During the airstrike, they tried playing another game. That didn’t work either. When Operation Sindoor took place, they adopted a new tactic – “Why did you stop?”…Waah re bayanbahaduron! You need one or the other excuse to oppose. So, not just me but the entire country is laughing at you,” PM Modi said.

Further, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that he had told US Vice President JD Vance, who had warned him of a significant Pakistani attack during a phone call on May 9, that if the neighbouring country had such an intention, India would respond more powerfully.

“On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer,” the Prime Minister asserted.

The Prime Minister slammed the Congress, alleging that they were politicising the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

“They were shaping their politics even in the murder of innocent people in Pahalgam. Just 3-4 days after the 22nd April terrorist attack, they (Congress) started jumping up and down. They started saying, “kahangayi 56 inch kichhati? (Where did the 56 inch chest go?)” “Kahankhogaya Modi?” (Where has Modi disappeared?) “Modi has failed”.They were shaping their politics even in the murder of innocent people in Pahalgam”, PM said.

The Prime Minister said that the valour of Indian jawans didn’t get the support of the Congress party; meanwhile, the country received global support following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

“A lot was said here on India’s Foreign Policy. There were discussions on global support too…We received global support. But unfortunately, the valour of the brave jawans of my country did not get the support of Congress,” PM said.

Hailing the Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said that the masterminds of terror attacks cannot sleep as they know that Indian forces will come back and hit them.

“Abhamlekebaad mastermind konindnahiaaati, unkopatahain Bharat aayegaaur maar karjayega (Now after the attack the mastermind cannot sleep, he knows India will respond). This new normal has been set by India. ‘Sindoor se lekeSindhutak’, we have taken action against Pakistan”, PM Modi said. (ANI)