“Opposing SIR because infiltrators are their vote bank”: Amit Shah slams opposition, accuses them of vote bank politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at the Opposition parties for opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar, accusing them of indulging in vote bank politics.

Shah alleged that the opposition parties were opposing the SIR because infiltrators form part of their vote bank.

The Union Minister further asserted that this exercise is not happening for the first time, and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru started it.

Addressing a rally here, Shah said, “Elections are going to happen in Bihar. Before I came here, newspapers were filled with the question of whether SIR should be conducted or not. I am a BJP worker, but I want to ask people, should we not remove the immigrants from the voter list? Who does Lalu Prasad Yadav want to save? … Do you want to save those Bangladeshis who come from outside and snatch jobs from the people of Bihar? …”

“Rahul Gandhi should stop this vote bank politics, and SIR is not happening for the first time. It was started by Jawaharlal Nehru and it happened in 2003 as well…They are finding reasons as they are going to lose the Bihar elections,” he added.

Taking aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Shah stated, “Before the Bihar assembly elections, should the names of infiltrators be removed from the voter list or not? The Constitution of India does not give the right to vote to those who are not born in India. Rahul Gandhi is roaming around carrying the Constitution; he should also open it and read it… They are opposing SIR because infiltrators are their vote bank…”

Amit Shah exuded confidence that the NDA will form its government in Bihar with a majority in the assembly elections.

“…The NDA government will be formed in Bihar with a majority…” he said.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has sparked a political row, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that the revision process could lead to the deletion of a large number of voters.

In Parliament, opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI)