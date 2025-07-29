OpMahadev: Three terrorists killed in Srinagar’s Dachigam forest

Srinagar, July 28: In a major counter-terror operation, security forces on Monday killed three terrorists in the Lidwas area of Srinagar’s Dachigam forest during Operation Mahadev. Officials believe the trio may have been involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

The Army’s Chinar Corps confirmed that an intense gunfight took place in the dense forests of Lidwas, located in the upper reaches of Dachigam, an area flanked by routes connecting Pahalgam in Anantnag and Ganderbal in north Kashmir.

“Three terrorists were neutralised after they opened fire on our troops. The operation was meticulously executed despite difficult terrain,” the Army said.

Security forces recovered the bodies along with a large cache of arms and ammunition, including a U.S.-made carbine, an AK-47 rifle, 17 rifle grenades, and other war-like stores—indicating the group was heavily armed and prepared for prolonged engagement.

A hideout was also busted at the encounter site, where cooking utensils and food supplies were found, suggesting the terrorists had been camping in the area for several days. Officials say the camp may have served as a logistical hub or transit point for movement between districts.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha confirmed that three Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

“It is true that three Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. The police administration will give full information about this… I congratulate the army, police and all those involved in this operation, Sinha told reporters.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi said that the operation is still ongoing and is a prolonged one. Three bodies have been observed, but identification will take time. I do not want to divulge further details at this stage,” he said.

On the possible involvement of the slain terrorists in the Pahalgam attack, the IGP said that security teams including the J&K Police and CRPF are on the ground. We will share more details at an appropriate time.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the Dachigam forest, with its strategic flanks toward Pahalgam and Ganderbal, may have served as a transit route and hideout for terror groups operating across districts. Officials are probing whether the terrorists had direct links with the network that executed the Pahalgam massacre.

The Army described the terrorists as “hardcore operatives” and hailed Operation Mahadev as a “major success” in the ongoing efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, officials said, was launched following credible intelligence inputs about the presence of heavily armed terrorists in the area.

While the identification of the deceased is still underway, agencies are working to determine their affiliations, possible handlers, and whether they received cross-border support.

The visuals show multiple guns in the hideout located deep inside a forest area. As per Police, Carbine and AK-47 rifles, 17 rifle grenades and other arms and ammunition were recovered during the encounter. Security forces suspect that the terrorists were planning a big action in Jammu and Kashmir.

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 civilian deaths including tourists and non-locals, marked one of the deadliest attacks in recent years and triggered massive outrage across the country.