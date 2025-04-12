“Operations will go on until terrorists are eliminated”: Army on ongoing encounter with terrorists in J&K

Amid the ongoing operations and terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army on Saturday reiterated its commitment to continue its operations across the union territories until “terrorists are eliminated.”

The Director General of the Kishtwar-Doda Ramban range, Shridhar Patil, said during a press conference, “Until terrorists are eliminated, the operations will go on. The people of the area have given full support to security forces. These operations show good coordination of security forces.”

On Saturday, security forces in Kishtwar neutralised a total of 3 Pakistani terrorists, 2 today and 1 on Friday.

Brigadier JBS Rathi, Commander of 5 Sector Assam Rifles, said that security forces used UAVS and drones for real-time surveillance during the operations.

“On 9 April, Indian Army, J&K Police CRPF launched search operation, in the ensuing firefight three terrorists were killed. Real time surveillance of area UAV, drones were deployed,” the Brigadier said during the joint press conference.

“This operation also brought to the fore the seamless coordination between the Indian army and the J&K Police, especially the SOG. Rapid reinforcements were deployed in terms of the Special Forces with the help of the Indian Air Force to carry out real-time surveillance of the area,” the Brigadier added.

The operation and exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists have been happening for the last 4 days.

Earlier on April 11, the Kishtwar-Doda Ramban Range DIG, Shridhar Patil, reiterated the Security Force’s resolve to eliminate all terrorists trapped in the area.

“As we have told so far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the morning hours, and further operation is in continuation. Details of many operations cannot be shared at this time. Right now, we can tell you this much: the operation is in continuation, and some terrorists are trapped. The operation will continue until all the terrorists are eliminated”, Shridhar Patil told reporters.

The encounter broke out after a joint search operation was launched in the Chhatru area of the Kishtwar and Udhampur districts. The operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs.

The White Knight Corps posted on X, “Op Chhatru: Based on specific intelligence, a joint search and destroy operation along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched on April 9 in the Chhatru forest, Kishtwar. Contact was established late evening on the same day.” (ANI)