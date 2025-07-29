“Operations Mahadev, Sindoor played crucial role in eliminating cowardly terrorists”: PM Modi hails Amit Shah’s LS speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, which detailed Operations Mahadev and Sindoor.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that security operations played a vital role in eliminating “cowardly terrorists” in India.

“In this remarkable speech in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah Ji gives important details about Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, which have played a vital role in eliminating cowardly terrorists. His address also focuses on our Government’s efforts towards keeping our nation secure,” said PM Modi.

In his hour-long speech, Shah informed Lok Sabha that the Lashkar-e-Taiba top commander Suleman, involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, was among the three terrorists killed by security forces during the recent Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir.

“… In the Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal…, Afghan and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police… Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist… All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated…,” Shah said during the second debate on the Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

The top BJP leader said, ” All three terrorists – Suleman, Afghan and Jibran were killed in yesterday’s operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies.”

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, Chinar Corps of Indian Army said.

“OP MAHADEV – Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress,” the Chinar Corp said in a post on X. (ANI)