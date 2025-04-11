“Operation will continue until all the terrorists are eliminated”: Kishtwar DIG on Operation Chhatru

There was an exchange of gunfire between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Friday. The security forces conducted a joint search operation in which one terrorist was gunned down.

According to Shridhar Patil, DIG of Kishtwar Doda Ramban Range, the operations in the Kishtwar region have been going on for the past three days. One terrorist was eliminated in the morning hours of Friday. He stated that the other terrorists in the region are trapped, and the operation will continue until they are all eliminated.

“This operation was going on for three days and is still ongoing. As we have told so far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the morning hours, and further operation is in continuation. Details of many operations cannot be shared at this time. Right now, we can tell you this much: the operation is in continuation, and some terrorists are trapped. The operation will continue until all the terrorists are eliminated”, Shridhar Patil told reporters.

A terrorist was “neutralised” by the Indian Army following an exchange of fire with security forces in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army’s White Knight Corps said on Friday.

The encounter broke out after a joint search operation was launched in the Chhatru area of Kishtwar and Udhampur districts. The operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs.

“Op Chhatru: Based on specific intelligence, a joint search and destroy operation along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched on April 9 in the Chhatru forest, Kishtwar. Contact was established late evening on the same day,” the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

“The terrorists were effectively engaged, and a firefight ensued. One terrorist has thus far been neutralised. Despite hostile terrain and adverse weather, relentless operations by our brave soldiers continue,” the Army Corps added. (ANI)