Operation underway to neutralize hiding terrorists in Kishtwar, contact established: Army

Army on Thursday said that an operation is underway to neutralize terrorists hiding in Kishtwar District.

“Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint operation in the Chhatru area of Kishtwar district on Thursday morning, “the Army’s White Knight Corps, according to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said in a post on X.

The White Knight Corps said that the operation, codenamed Op Trashi, is being carried out jointly with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Additional troops have been inducted, and operations are ongoing to neutralize the hiding terrorists,” the post added—(KNO)

More details are awaited.

Top Stories