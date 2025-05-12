Operation Sindoor was justice: Nephew of Pahalgam victim thanks PM, Army

Bhavnagar, May 11 : After Indian and Pakistan reached an understanding, the nephew of Pahalgam terror victim Yatish expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor and called for the elimination of terrorism.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Yatish said, “…PM Modi and our Army took revenge by launching Operation Sindoor, and we thank them for that. PM Modi should eliminate terrorism once and for all…”

Meanwhile, in Pune, another victim’s family expressed similar sentiments.

Kunal Ganbote, the son of Kaustubh Ganbote, who also lost his life in the Pahalgam attack, conveyed his satisfaction with the government’s efforts.

“Whatever steps the government has taken, we are satisfied with it and we support that. The military action that the government took was a tribute (to those who lost their lives in Pahalgam)… We are trying to bring normalcy to our lives. We thank the people and military of India as they have been with us in this tough situation…,” he told ANI.

Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale–one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack–expressed her sentiments on the strike carried out by Indian forces.

“We were crying with happiness. Modi has taken revenge, and the way the operation was named, our tears wouldn’t stop. Those sisters whose sindoor (symbol of marital status) was erased by these terrorists–India has struck them at nine locations. It feels truly different, and our tears of joy just won’t stop.”

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, another victim of the Pahalgam attack, said that the move made by the Indian Army instilled a sense of faith in the country’s government.(ANI)