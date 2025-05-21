Breaking

Operation Sindoor: “They fire at us, we retaliate with full fury of Indian Army,” says Army Officer at forward base

In a decisive counterattack under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army struck enemy positions along the LoC in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. An Army officer on Wednesday described the operation Sindoor as a strong reply to “cowardly provocations,” emphasising that “they fire at us, and we will retaliate with the full fury of the Indian Army.”

Speaking to ANI, an Army officer said, “Operation Sindoor was our swift and thunderous answer to the enemy’s cowardly provocation. The message is very clear–they fire at us, and we will retaliate with the full fury of the Indian Army.”

He explained that when the enemy’s heavy fire failed to engage Indian military positions, they resorted to targeting innocent civilians and sacred religious sites with heavy artillery and unprovoked firing.

“When heavy fire came onto us and they failed to engage our military position, they stooped to targeting innocent civilians and also the sacred religious sites with heavy artillery and unprovoked firing. I was the company commander on the forward post, and I took charge of the situation,” an Army officer told ANI.

He added, “We unleashed all our heavy firing weapons and came down on the enemy. On the night of 6th May, all weapons of the Indian Army sang in harmony to the fire orders given, and each enemy post was engaged accordingly. We used high-end surveillance equipment, including drones, to get real-time intelligence, which helped us to pinpoint their gun positions and completely obliterate them. We also used drone-jamming and spoofing. Their posts are ruined now.”

The Indian Army successfully deployed homegrown artillery systems during Operation Sindoor along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation marked a significant milestone in showcasing the operational readiness and effectiveness of Made-in-India defence technologies in responding to enemy aggression.

Operation SINDOOR, initiated on May 7 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

Speaking on it, an Indian Army personnel emphasised that robust infrastructure, rigorous training, and tactical readiness played a key role in the success of Operation Sindoor along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)

