‘Operation Sindoor’ story of bravery of armed forces, self-reliant India and innovation of scientists: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday stated that the operational success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ was a story of the bravery of the armed forces, self-reliant India and the innovation of scientists and youth.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the inauguration ceremony of a new test facility of Raphe mPhibr in Noida.

Rajnath Singh said, “During Operation Sindoor, we all saw that when resolve, courage, and science come together, the impossible becomes possible. Operation Sindoor, on one hand, is a story of the bravery of our armed forces, and on the other hand, it is also a story of self-reliant India and the innovation of our scientists and youth. I am proud that our armed forces have so swiftly adopted these tools made by our youth and our industries.”

He said that he was told that three products, developed in just 14 months through the collaboration between Raphe mPhibr and DRDO, were also included in Operation Sindoor.

“This is a big achievement for any young entrepreneur. This is proof that India is no longer behind any country in terms of technology. In 2014, when the BJP government came to power, PM Modi gave emphasis on technological development and innovation in the defence sector. There were two roads. Either we depend on those companies that have been traditionally in the defence sector or move towards the path of innovation. We have adopted a balanced path. We have strengthened the capacity of big companies, and on other side invited start-ups and young innovators so that they can bring revolution in the defence sector with their new thinking and technology,” he said.

He further said that the Central government has started the Technology Development Fund, and given more assistance to DRDO and other organisations.

Rajnath Singh praised the young workforce at Raphe mPhibr Pvt. Ltd in Noida on Saturday, highlighting their role in advancing India’s defence sector. He assured that drones manufactured at the facility would be undetectable by any systems developed by the US or China.

Speaking at the event, the Defence Minister said, “The youth here are playing a pivotal role in the creation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Drones made in India will not be detectable by any systems developed in the US or China. The country’s innovation and indigenous designs are advancing to new heights. This plant, which began with just 10 people in 2017, now employs over 600 scientists and engineers, making it one of India’s most innovative aircraft manufacturing companies. Over 5,000 jobs will be created here.”

Rajnath Singh also commended the Noida unit for developing India’s largest aero engine test bed, which has been dedicated to national service. He noted that Noida is playing a crucial role in housing significant innovations, from start-ups to high-tech manufacturing units.

He said, “I had the opportunity to visit a plant here and observed state-of-the-art facilities, such as the engine test bed, metal additive manufacturing capabilities, furnaces that can reach 2800 degrees Celsius, an advanced composite polymer manufacturing centre, and precision-guided missile drones. These highly advanced and reliable technologies will significantly enhance India’s defence capabilities.” (ANI)