‘Operation Sindoor’ precise reply to Pak’s cowardly attack: BJP Minority Front

New Delhi, May 07: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Front National President, Jamal Siddiqui on Wednesday said that “Operation Sindoor” demonstrated the capability and courage of the Indian Army and gave a precise and calm reply to Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, Siddiqui said, “The killing of 26 innocent Indians in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 shook the entire country. This incident carried out by Pakistani terrorists was not only contemptible, but it was also a challenge to India’s security. ‘Aparesh Sindoor’ is a befitting reply to that. This is a reply to Pakistan in which there is no noise, no show and no politics, only a strong intention and a precise target.”

Jamal added that “Operation Sindoor” is a symbol of the government and the army’s tough policy towards terrorism and the strategy of immediate response. “This operation is an example of the joint action of the BJP government and the Indian Army, which gave a clear message to Pakistan that India is now capable and ready to give a befitting reply to terrorist attacks. This operation was not just a military action, but it became a symbol of India’s “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism and decisive leadership for national security,” he said.

Siddiqui said the operation showed that the Indian Army can enter the homes of those who give shelter to terrorists and kill them. “The Modi government is no longer limited to just condemnation or diplomacy on the issue of terrorism – now the response is fast, solid and politically strong. ‘Operation Sindoor’ gave this message to Pakistan and the whole world that India will now respond to every attack – that too with full strength and strategy,” he said.