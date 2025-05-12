Operation Sindoor: PM Modi brought Pakistan to its knees: BJP Minority Front

New Delhi, May 11: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Front National President, Jamal Siddiqui, stated on Sunday the ceasefire has occurred on India’s terms and is conditional.

He said Prime Minister Modi’s diplomatic efforts compelled Pakistan to request a ceasefire, asserting that Pakistan has been brought to its knees.

“India’s military has pushed back Pakistani forces, resulting in significant losses along the Line of Control (LoC), and Pakistan’s morale has been shattered in the face of Indian Army’s courage,” he said.

Siddiqui added that while India’s airspace remains secure, Pakistan has suffered heavy losses within just 12 hours. He refuted media reports of Pakistani propaganda, clarifying that the Indian Army did not attack any mosques.

“Operation Sindoor” demonstrated the Indian Army’s capability and bravery, providing a precise and restrained response to Pakistan, he said.

The BJP leader condemned the attack carried out by Pakistani terrorists as disgraceful and a direct challenge to India’s security. He called “Operation Sindoor” a fitting reply. “It was carried out by silence, precision and resolve, without political noise or show,” he said.

Siddiqui added, “The Modi government and the Indian Army have sent a clear message to Pakistan: India is now capable and ready to respond effectively to terrorist attacks. This operation not only signifies a military action but also embodies India’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and demonstrates decisive leadership for national security. It showcased that the Indian Army can target those who shelter terrorists, even entering their homes if necessary.”

The Minority Front leader said the Modi government’s response is no longer limited to condemnation or diplomacy; now, India’s reactions are swift, concrete, and strategically strong. “Operation Sindoor” has sent a firm message to Pakistan and the world that India will respond vigorously to every attack, with full resolve and strategic precision, he said.