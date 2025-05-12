Operation Sindoor: Objectives Achieved

India has demonstrated that it is not a war monger but it can neutralise the worst assault on its existence. Developments that have taken place after the gruesome Pahalgam carnage make it clear that Pakistan is working on a well-planned script to destabilise India. Its decades-long asymmetrical war against India is based on its understanding that it cannot fight a conventional war with India. And to bridge that gap it has been orchestrating the ploy of using religious terrorism as the basis of its state policy. It has not been doing that in isolation but it has the blessing of the nations that don’t want the emergence of India as a power to reckon with in South Asia. Mind it that Pakistan was created with a purpose to checkmate the Indian rise in Asia. The communal question was a ruse to find an argument to enable its creation. The Great Game that is going on in the Himalayas has its roots beyond the creation of Pakistan. Creation of Pakistan only catalysed that to a new level. The objective is to shrink the sphere of influence of civilizational India. The British during the colonial years knew it well that the Himalayas hold the key in terms of geo-strategic considerations. The thrust has been for centuries to dismantle the Northern Frontiers of India, the British were well aware of that. That is why to secure their rule in India they had a frontier policy. But once they realised that their days are being numbered they started thinking in terms of securing their foothold even after their exit. They gave wings to the balkanisation of India and engineered the partition of India. It created the Anglo-Pakistan axis that sowed the seeds of balkanisation of India. Within no time of its creation Pakistan led an assault on India by allowing the Pakistani regulars invade Jammu and Kashmir to annex it. The things did not stop here. It cultivated the human resource to indulge in a constant war with India with religion as the rallying point.The outcome was the network of religious mercenaries that are extension of its Army and ISI meant to execute the operations in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere where it wants to indulge in capitulation. When such viciousness is at the root of nation building then Pahalgam like carnages are the norm and Wandhama and Nadimarg like massacres are the mere rituals and not human tragedies. Operation Sindoor was the response to this mindset and ideology that thrives on carnages and genocides. Indian Armed Forces have acted with utmost precision and discipline to strike on the terrorist modules and terror factories to send a clear message that India means business when it comes to safeguarding the lives of its citizens. During the strikes launched on the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(POJK) and Bahawalpur, the Indian Armed Forces made sure that no civilians were targeted. But Pakistan instead of reining in its mercenaries resorted to unprovoked drone and missile attacks on the civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India. This makes it clear that it is well qualified to be named as the terrorist state. When Indian Armed Forces upped the ante and took the Pakistani attacks head on, it brought the war mongers on their knees and asked for global intervention. From the Times to President Clinton to that of President Trump, it has been the norm in the Pakistani establishment to start hostilities and then raise the alarm. India had made it abundantly clear at the outset that Operation Sindoor is meant to decimate the terrorist launch pads that are instrumental in Jammu and Kashmir’s genocidal attrition and after decimation the enemy targets, its objectives to uphold the right to life and limb of its citizens have been achieved. India’s operation has been non-escalatory but Pakistan had other intentions at the back of its mind to escalate. Intervention of China to encourage Pakistan made it clear that Pakistan was not acting in isolation. There are powers that are using Pakistan as a proxy to give wings to their imperial designs. Turkey’s hand has already been proved when the drone debris revealed its patronage of Pakistan in abetting terrorism by supplying the gadgets of warfare. The release of IMF funds to Pakistan during the ongoing conflict also reveals the duplicity of Western nations to keep Pakistan thriving in terms of asymmetrical warfare. It must be internalised by the Indian policymakers and the defence grid that the nation needs to overhaul its strategic thinking and redesign the outlook in terms of emerging geo-strategic calculus. The national security doctrine that defines India First has to be the national imperative. The nation is united at all fronts to defeat the adversary at all fronts and in all forms.