‘Operation Sindoor’ not just military action but India’s attack on terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Speaking onboard INS Vikrant in the Arabian Sea, Singh interacted with naval personnel and praised the Indian Navy’s role in the operation, which he described as a strategic and symbolic move in the country’s broader fight against terrorism.

“‘Operation Sindoor’ is not just a military action but India’s frontal assault against terrorism. We will use every method Pakistan can think of against terrorism, but we will not hesitate to use methods that Pakistan cannot even think of,” he said.

He praised the Indian Navy’s strategic restraint and effectiveness during the operation. “During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Navy impressed every Indian with its silent service. By remaining silent, the Indian Navy succeeded in keeping the Pakistani army tied down. Just imagine what will happen when the one who can keep a country’s army ‘locked in a bottle’ even by remaining silent,” he added.

Singh warned Pakistan of severe consequences if it continues to support terrorism. “This time Pakistan did not have to face the firepower of the Indian Navy, but the world knows that if Pakistan does any nefarious act this time, it is possible that this time the opening will be at the hands of our Navy,” he said.

He further asserted that Pakistan’s longstanding involvement in terrorism has reached its end. “Pakistan needs to understand clearly that the dangerous game of terrorism that it has been playing since the time of independence, its time limit is now over. Whenever Pakistan instigates any terrorist act against India, it will not only have to bear the consequences but, like every time, it will also have to face defeat, he said.

Reiterating India’s right to self-defence, Singh said, “Anti-India activities are being carried out openly from Pakistani soil. India is completely free to carry out every kind of operation against terrorists, both on this side and that side of the border and the sea. Today, the whole world is acknowledging India’s right to protect its citizens against terrorism. Today, no power in the world can stop India from doing this work.”

He further said that it will be in Pakistan’s favour if it uproots the nursery of terrorism operating on its soil with its own hands. “It should start by handing over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India. Both of them are not only in the list of ‘Most Wanted Terrorists’ in India, but they are also in the list of UN-designated terrorists,” Singh said. “Hafiz Saeed is the culprit of the ‘Mumbai attacks’. Justice should be done for the crime committed by his organisation of spreading death in Mumbai through the sea route. This cannot happen in Pakistan.”

Referring to the recent extradition of Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India, Singh said, “Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the Mumbai attacks, has been brought to India recently. Pakistan is repeatedly offering talks.”

Rajnath Singh was accompanied onboard INS Vikrant by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, and other senior officials of the Indian Navy. (ANI)