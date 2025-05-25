“Operation Sindoor lent new confidence to fight against terrorism across world”: PM Modi

Highlighting the valour of armed forces during Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the action against terrorism has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world.

Addressing the 122nd Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, “Today the whole country is united against terrorism, filled up with anger and resolve. The valour displayed by our forces during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud. Operation Sindoor has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world.”

He further termed Operation Sindoor a picture of the country’s resolve, courage and a transforming India. “Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission; it is a picture of our resolve, courage and a transforming India and this picture has infused the whole country with a sense of patriotism and has painted it in the hues of the tricolour.”

He said ‘Triranga Yatras’ being conducted in different parts of the country aftermath of Operation Sindoor, saying, “You must have seen that in many cities, villages and small towns of the country, Tiranga Yatras were organised. Thousands of people came out holding the tricolour to pay their respects & honour to the country’s armed forces.”

“In many a city, a large number of youth came together to become Civil Defence Volunteers; the videos from Chandigarh went viral, poems were being written and songs of resolve were being sung. Children created paintings with great messages hidden in them,” the Prime Minister said in his monthly radio programme.

He stated that many families have decided to name their newborns after Operation Sindoor.

‘Operation Sindoor’ has influenced the people of the country so much that many families have made it a part of their lives. “In Katihar in Bihar, Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and in many other cities, children born during that period have been named ‘Sindoor,” he added.

Stressing the success of indigenous weapons used during the military operation, PM Modi said, “Our soldiers destroyed terror bases; it was their indomitable courage, along with the power of weapons, equipment and technology made in India.”

“After this campaign, a renewed energy is visible in the whole country regarding ‘Vocal for Local’. A parent remarked, “we will now buy toys only made in India for our children. Patriotism will start from childhood,” PM Modi said.

“Some families have taken a pledge, “We will spend our next vacation in some beautiful country. Many Youngsters have pledged to marry in India. Someone also said, Now every gift we give will be made by an Indian artisan,” the Prime Minister said .

Operation SINDOOR, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose. (

ANI)

Actions