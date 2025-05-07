Breaking

“Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam: Amit Shah 

"Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots": Amit Shah

RK Online Desk
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, “Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam.”

“The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.” he added.

