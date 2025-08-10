Operation Sindoor is a testament to the synergy & operational cohesion among three Services: CDS Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has described the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a testament to the synergy and operational cohesion among the three Services.

Addressing the participants of the 21st Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) and senior officers at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, the CDS shared strategic perspectives on Jointness & Integration in the Armed Forces, and highlighted key takeaways for shaping the future roadmap of integrated operations.

General Anil Chauhan laid stress on the importance of comprehensive capability development, Aatmanirbharta and in-depth understanding of the transformative changes being pursued in the military to deal with the disruptive changes in the technology-driven modern warfare.

The CDS delivered an insightful talk on ‘National Security Architecture and Higher Defence Management’. He outlined the evolution and current structure of India’s defence organisation. He highlighted the achievements of the Department of Military Affairs, the functioning of national security committees crucial for decision-making, the implementation of reforms, including organisational restructuring, and the road map for theatre commands to enhance joint capability.

The address underscored the importance of continued reforms, coordination and adaptability to meet evolving national security challenges.

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen joint logistics and integration, General Anil Chauhan released the ‘Joint Primer for Integrated Logistics’, a comprehensive guide prepared by CDM. Logistics is the backbone of military operations and integration of logistical processes across the Armed Forces is critical to achieving strategic objectives, he said.

This primer marks a step forward in modernising the logistics systems, ensuring that the Armed Forces are always equipped and prepared for any challenge. It highlights core areas of logistics integration le digitisation, common provisioning and procurement and integration with national logistics framework.

The document is aimed at enhancing Tri-service logistics coordination, improving efficiency, and ensuring greater organisational effectiveness across the Armed Forces.

The CDS also inaugurated Smart Bike Public Bicycle Sharing Facility, a pioneering initiative to enable convenient access to eco-friendly e-bicycles for daily commutation to personnel at CDM, thereby reducing the carbon footprint.

This project has been carried out by CDM in collaboration with Smart Bike Mobility Pvt Ltd and reflects commitment of CDM towards green practices, embracing smart technology and healthier lifestyle alternatives.