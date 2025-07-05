Operation Sindoor : Forces given free hand to wipe out terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Jammu, Jul 04: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the Indian Armed Forces have been granted a free hand to eliminate terrorism and are fully capable of taking all necessary actions against terror threats.

Addressing an event in Hyderabad, Telangana, during the 128th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, Singh said terrorists who attacked civilians in Pahalgam based on their religion (Dharma) were targeted through Operation Sindoor, which destroyed their hideouts in Pakistan and PoK, based on their “Karma”.

He said the patience and restraint showcased by the Armed Forces during ‘Operation Sindoor’ were similar to the qualities of Alluri Sitarama Raju, who made an invaluable contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

Singh assured that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the military is empowered and prepared to take decisive action against terrorism in the future.

Terming him a ‘warrior-saint’, Singh invoked Alluri’s moral clarity and grassroots leadership, drawing a direct line between his legacy and the ethos of India’s modern defence and development strategy.

He listed out the recent government initiatives, including the PM Tribal Development Mission, Skill India, and the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Campaign, describing them as tangible steps towards mainstreaming tribal communities with dignity and opportunity, not charity.

“From being denied basic rights during colonial rule to becoming the guardians of sustainable growth today, our tribal brothers and sisters have come a long way, and we are committed to walking alongside them,” he added.

The Defence Minister described the birth anniversary celebrations as a reflection of India’s journey under 11 years of transformative governance of PM Modi, and its resolve to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.