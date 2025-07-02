Operation Sindoor Draws New Lines in India’s War on Terror

In the wake of the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India responded with unprecedented swiftness and strength through Operation Sindoor. This was not just another military reprisal—it was a tectonic shift in India’s counter-terrorism doctrine. By launching precision strikes deep into Pakistan’s heartland, including terror hubs in Punjab province and Pakistan Administered Kashmir, India has redrawn the red lines in its fight against cross-border terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address on May 12, strongly condemned the act as an attack on India’s soul and asserted that terrorism would be crushed with an iron fist. He praised the citizens for standing together and emphasized that national security and unity would remain the top priority of his government. “Terrorists tried to break us, but they forgot—India does not break, India unites,” the Prime Minister said, underscoring the nation’s collective resilience.

What’s equally notable is the widespread condemnation of the Pahalgam attack by people across Jammu & Kashmir. Citizens, particularly in the Valley, expressed anger and grief, denouncing the violence as an assault on Kashmiriyat. Prominent Muslim voices like Asaduddin Owaisi and others unequivocally condemned the attack and demanded firm action against Pakistan-backed terror networks, reinforcing that terrorism has no religion and no place in civilized society.

For decades, India followed a policy of strategic restraint, even in the face of egregious provocations like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks or the 2016 Uri massacre. Post-Balakot, India signaled a shift, but Operation Sindoor has formalized a new doctrine: swift, visible, and deep retaliation. With this operation, India no longer sees the Line of Control or even the international border as sacrosanct in its pursuit of justice and deterrence.

Breaking the Mold of Past Doctrines

Traditionally, India’s responses were constrained by fears of escalation with its nuclear-armed neighbor. But Operation Sindoor boldly discarded those shackles. For the first time, India treated terror emanating from Pakistani soil not as an isolated act by non-state actors but as a state-enabled threat—and responded accordingly. This marks a deliberate blurring of lines between terrorist groups and their patrons in the Pakistani establishment.

In targeting training camps, India signaled that all infrastructure facilitating terrorism—regardless of its geographic location—can and will be neutralized. The operation’s success in penetrating deep into Pakistani airspace without any significant losses also revealed gaping holes in Pakistan’s air defense, recalibrating the strategic balance in the region.

Pakistan’s inability to rein in terror networks operating from its soil, coupled with its crumbling economic and political institutions, underscores its growing status as a failed state. It continues to serve as a sanctuary for extremist groups while its governance spirals into chaos and international isolation.

A Tri-Service Display of Strength

What makes Operation Sindoor distinct is not just its geopolitical messaging, but the method of execution. It was a coordinated display of airpower, electronic warfare, loitering munitions, and ground readiness—all underpinned by indigenously developed technologies like the Akash air defense system and Nagastra drones. The operation also featured joint coordination across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, signaling a new era of integrated military response.

Moreover, India’s ability to intercept Pakistani retaliatory drones and missiles using systems like Akashteer reinforced its defensive capabilities. This deterrence-by-denial strategy now runs parallel to the newer deterrence-by-punishment paradigm that Operation Sindoor has enshrined.

On May 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Air Force Station (AFS) Adampur, where he met the brave air warriors and soldiers who played a key role in Operation Sindoor. This visit highlighted India’s resolve to retaliate decisively against cross-border terrorism, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and unity.

The “New Normal”

India’s post-Sindoor messaging is unambiguous: any future terror attack will be met with force, not just condemnation. This reset in India’s threshold for retaliation is not only domestic but global. By garnering support from key nations—many of whom echoed India’s right to self-defense—New Delhi successfully internationalized its position without compromising on its sovereign right to retaliate.

Perhaps most significantly, Operation Sindoor decoupled the Kashmir issue from the terror narrative. For years, Pakistan framed its support for insurgents as a response to the Kashmir dispute. India has now reframed the discussion—terror is terror, regardless of context or cause.

Political and Strategic Aftershocks

Following the Pahalgam attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty—signaling that generosity cannot continue alongside terrorism. For decades, India upheld the treaty even during wars, but persistent cross-border terror left New Delhi no choice. By halting water-sharing and fast-tracking projects, India sent a clear message: terrorism will carry real costs. The move, grounded in treaty provisions, asserts India’s sovereign right to safeguard national security. It is not an act of aggression, but a justified recalibration of deterrence in the face of Pakistan’s continued inaction against terror.

The operation has undeniably boosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image as a decisive and security-focused leader. His ability to translate military success into political capital reflects the tight integration of national security with political legitimacy in modern India. The symbolism of the name “Sindoor”—a nod to the widows of terror victims—added a potent emotional layer to the military campaign.

Domestically, Operation Sindoor has galvanized a sense of national unity and purpose. Internationally, it has elevated India as a responsible yet firm power that does not outsource its security to global opinion.

Operation Sindoor is not just a military maneuver—it is a doctrinal shift. It redrew the lines of acceptable state behavior, redefined the contours of India’s retaliation policy, and reasserted the nation’s resolve to protect its people and sovereignty. The question now is not whether India will respond to terror, but how swiftly and how deeply.

(Author teaches Political Science at University of Delhi)