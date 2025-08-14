Operation Sindoor: BSF’s Vyas Dev, Suddi Rabha among 16 troops awarded Gallantry Medal for exceptional bravery

Border Security Force’s Sub-Inspector Vyas Dev and Constable Suddi Rabha are among those 16 personnel who have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM) on the 79th Independence Day for showing their exceptional bravery and unmatched valour exhibited by them in Operation Sindoor.

In addition, the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) to five and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) to 46 are also awarded to BSF officers and personnel.

During Operation Sindoor, Sub-Inspector Vyas Dev and Constable Suddi Rabha were deployed in the forward posts of 7th BN BSF on the International border in the Jammu area, and they were detailed for replenishment of ammunition to forward troops. As they were performing this risk-prone mission, an enemy 82 mortar shell suddenly exploded near them, causing grievous multiple splinter injuries to both.

SI Vyas Dev had suffered life-threatening injuries, despite the devastating nature of his injuries, he remained conscious, stabilised himself and bravely engaged in his given task, motivated his fellow soldiers and exhibited tremendous courage. He later underwent traumatic amputation of his left leg at the military Hospital, Jammu.

Constable Suddi Rabha, equally resolute and courageous, stood shoulder to shoulder with his commander, SI Vyas Dev, during the critical ammunition replenishment operation. He sustained severe blast trauma, including deep lacerations in the perineal region, injuries to the thighs, the left leg, and the right ankle. Despite the immense pain and life-threatening wounds, Constable Suddi Rabha refused to yield.

During Operation Sindoor, Assistant Commandant Abhishek Srivastav, along with Head Constable Brij Mohan Singh, Constables Bhpendra Bajpai, Rajan Kumar, Basavaraja Shivappa Sunkada and Constable Depeswar Barman were deployed at the highly sensitive Border Outpost of Kharkola in the Jammu area. After the Indian Army launched an operation on the Western border during the intervening night on May 7-8, Pakistani troops deployed opposite the Area of Responsibility of the Jammu border launched heavy shelling towards the BSF posts using flat and high-trajectory weapons, followed by a drone attack. BOP Kharkola, which is barely situated 200 meters away from the International Border, came under intense firing from Pak side.

However, these troops retaliated effectively. In the wee hours of May 10, multiple Pakistani drones appeared in the area. Upon hearing the humming sound of Pakistani drones above, troops took position and successfully neutralised one Pakistani drone under the able command of SI Mohd Imteyaj. However, within no time, an enemy mortar shell, perhaps dropped by the drone, exploded just outside of Morcha, causing grievous injuries to Head Constable Brij Mohan Singh, Constables Depeswar Barman, Bhupendra Bajpai, Rajan Kumar and Basavaraja Shivappa Sunkada. Despite injuries, they fought bravely.

Abhishek Srivastav was posted in BOP Kharkola as part of his probation training. He was present in the command bunker when an enemy shell exploded inside the BOP. Without caring for his own safety, he rushed towards the badly injured post commander and jawans and managed their evacuation under the critical circumstances.

For exhibiting exceptional courage and operational brilliance under intense pressure during Operation Sindoor, Deputy Commandant Ravindra Rathore and his team successfully implemented an operation on the International Border for the safety of a BSF jawan whose life was in peril.

In response to Pakistan’s retaliation following Operation Sindoor, ASI Udai Vir Singh of 120 Bn BSF displayed exemplary courage during a heavy assault on BOP Jabowal, Jammu Sector, on May 10. Amid intense enemy fire, he successfully destroyed a Pakistani surveillance camera, denying real-time monitoring of BOPs and troops’ movement. Despite sustaining a life-threatening shrapnel wound to his upper lip from HMG fire, he refused evacuation and continued engaging the enemy, neutralizing their HMG nest. His actions ensured uninterrupted domination from the India side and inspired fellow troops. He was later treated at Military Hospital, Jammu, and expressed unwavering commitment to return to duty.

Following India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated with heavy firing, shelling, and drone attacks on BSF posts along the IB in Jammu. On the night of May 9-10, Pakistani troops launched a coordinated assault on BOPs Karotana Khurd, Karotana Forward, and Suchetgarh of 165 Bn BSF. These posts came under intense 82 mm mortar and machine gun fire from Pakistani positions- Jamshed Malane and Kasira. BSF troops retaliated with precision fire.

On 10 May at 7,40 am, BOP Karotana Khurd reported a critical shortage of AGS ammunition. ASI Rajappa B T and Constable Manohar Xalxo were tasked with resupplying ammunition. While executing the replenishment mission, a mortar shell exploded near the magazine. ASI Rajappa sustained fatal splinter injuries, and CT Xalxo was also wounded in the right hand. Despite injuries, both engaged successfully in their highly risky mission.

In response to Pakistan’s retaliation following Operation Sindoor, Alok Negi, Assistant Commandant, 53 Bn BSF, along with Constables Kandarpa Chowdhury and Waghmare Bhawan Deora,m displayed exceptional courage during intense enemy fire at FDL Mukhyari from May 7 to 10. Amid sustained enemy shelling and MMG fire, Alok Negi led defensive actions under fire, repositioned personnel and mortar assets, and coordinated precise retaliatory strikes on key enemy posts. Constables Chowdhury and Waghmare, commanding Mortar Detachments 1 and 2 respectively, executed relentless and accurate fire for over 48 hours, significantly blunting enemy positions. Their fearless conduct ensured zero casualties and maintained operational dominance.

In recognition of gallant action by all the 16 BSF personnel, the Central government awarded them the Medal for Gallantry. (ANI)