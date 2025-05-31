“Operation Shield”:Comprehensive Mock Drill successfully conducted in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, MAY 31:- As a part of ‘Operation Shield’ a Civil Defence Mock Drill was conducted at Amar Niwas Complex here on Saturday to assess on ground preparedness regarding Civil Defence, Emergency Response in Srinagar District.

The exercise took place in presence of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority in bolstering readiness and addressing critical gaps to handle emergencies and ensure the safety of critical installations and residents in Srinagar District.

Personnel from multiple Civil Defence services participated in the Mock Drill as part of the nationwide exercise to test and strengthen the preparedness.

The ‘Operation Shield’ has been designed to simulate hostile situations, including air raid sirens, blackout protocols, and various emergency response actions, to evaluate the preparedness of civil authorities, emergency services, and local populations.

The Drill was also aimed to replicate real-time scenarios that may arise from potential external threats, any troublesome circumstances besides measures being taken to further strengthen the Civil Defence mechanisms, ensuring security of critical infrastructure and citizen safety.

The Drill is expected to significantly improve inter-agency coordination, public awareness, and the ability of the administration to respond swiftly and efficiently in the event of any hostile act or natural disasters and test the effectiveness of safety protocols.