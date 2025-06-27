“Operation Rising Lion will be remembered in history as one of Israel’s most daring and successful operations”: IDF

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir has said that Operation Rising Lion, which was launched to confront an “existential threat” to Israel, will be “remembered in history as one of Israel’s most daring and successful operations.”

In a video message shared on Friday on the social media platform X, Lieutenant General Zamir stated that Israel, during the operation, struck deep into Iran, setting back its military nuclear program, its ballistic missile capabilities, and eliminating those who led the effort to destroy Israel.

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir stated that he stayed in touch with his American counterparts. He lauded US forces for Operation Midnight Hammer, calling the operation “accurate, powerful” and having made “great achievements.”

“The IDF launched Operation Rising Lion to confront an existential threat to the state of Israel. In 12 days, we operated with accuracy and met our goals. We struck deep into Iran, setting back its military nuclear program, its ballistic missile capabilities, and eliminating those who led the effort to destroy Israel. During the operation, I stayed in close contact with my American counterparts. Our friendship is based on common values and a shared desire to achieve stability in the region. Operation Midnight Hammer was accurate, powerful and had great achievements.”

Elaborating further on the operation, he stated that Israel, while operating above the skies of Tehran, was operating on six other fronts. He stated that Israel is focused on its mission to bring back the hostages from Gaza and dismantle Hamas.

“While operating above the skies of Tehran, we steered a lot on six other fronts. 50 hostages are still in captivity in Gaza in the hands of Hamas. Bringing them home and dismantling Hamas remains our mission. I salute the brave men and women of the IDF, who rose to the challenge with courage. Operation Rising Lion will be remembered in history as one of Israel’s most daring and successful operations. A defining moment for Israel, the Jewish people and the world. The IDF will continue to defend the people of Israel and ensure the safety of our state and our future,” he said.

Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion,” targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites. Iran retaliated with “Operation True Promise 3,” a drone and missile campaign targeting Israeli infrastructure. The US joined the conflict early Sunday (local time) with “Operation Midnight Hammer,” targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, which prompted Iran to strike US bases in Qatar and Iraq.

Hours after Iran targeted American airbases in the West Asia, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire,” in what would bring about an end to the 12-day conflict.

In a statement shared on the social media platform Truth Social on June 24, Trump stated, “CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL.”

He further stated, “On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” (ANI)