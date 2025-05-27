Operation of 4 Medical shops in Kulgam closed for violating conditions of licenses

In order to ensure safe and quality medicine reach the general public, as many as 20 inspections were conducted today in several areas of Kulgam district.

On the occasion, inspections were conducted in Gudar, Laisoo, Qasba Khul, D.K.marg, Badi jalan, Sarmarg, Kutamarg, Dandward, Gulzarabad (all remote areas of Dist. Kulgam) and drug samples were lifted for testing and analysis.

4 medical shops were found violating conditions of licenses and rules, and their operations were closed down on the spot.

Chemists of the areas were instructed to follow good pharmacy ethics and abide by the law as a part for better patient health care delivery. All the chemists have already been sensitized to install a robust computerized billing system for the medicine inventory management and to issue bills/ cash memos to patients while dispensing medicine.