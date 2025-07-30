Pahalgam terrorist attack that led to the gruesome massacre of innocent tourists who had people highly agitated demanding justice for the people who lost their lives to these marauders. This time India did not wink but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an apt response by targeting the terrorist infrastructure well inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Sindoor was the calibrated and precision guided response of India to the Pakistani misadventure in Pahalgam. It is now an open secret that Operation Sindoor is a new normal in the national security paradigm in India. It has led to a new strategic outlook that is shaping the Indian response to the Pakistani machinations meant to destabilize India. The Narendra Modi led government has given the details of this operation in detail and apprised the nation about its politico-military objectives and outcomes. The Rising Kashmir underlined the objectives of the Operation Sindoor as enunciated by the Raksha Mantri in its previous editorial. Even the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar also briefed the house about the diplomatic moves that were integral to the Operation Sindoor besides the acknowledgement of the Indian position on the cross -border terrorism by majority members of the United Nations Security Council. India’s military victory and the successful diplomatic initiatives have exposed the Pakistani policy of plausible deniability as far as cross-border terrorism patronized by it in Jammu and Kashmir is concerned. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has shared on Tuesday that the three terrorists directly involved in the inhuman act of Pahalgam carnage have been killed in Operation Mahadev. He informed the Parliament that the people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by the agencies. He also said that the ballistic tests were conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Chandigarh to confirm that the weapons carried by the slain terrorists matched with those used in the Pahalgam massacre. It is pertinent to mention that the successful outcome of the Operation Mahadev is a major achievement as this has enabled to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam attack that ended 26 innocent lives on 22nd April this year. This operation has been jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). While informing Parliament about the outcome of the Operation Mahadev, the Home Minister said, “Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones.” Operation was carried out near Dachigam National Park in Srinagar, near Harwan area after the intelligence inputs. Operation Mahadev is an achievement that reinforces the gains made after the successful outcomes of Operation Sindoor. This has indeed sent a positive signal as it has reinforced the faith of the common people in the efficiency and accuracy of the army and the security forces. India has to assert externally by imposing costs on Pakistan for its terrorist acts and internally there is a need to choke the supply lines of the terror outfits by depriving them socio-political space that insulates them from the punitive action.