Operation Mahadev: 3 Terrorists Killed, Search Operation On

Three unidentified terrorists have been killed in a gunfight at Lidwas area of upper Dara in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Monday.

A top police officer that three terrorists have been killing after a fierce gunfight erupted during Cordon and search operation in general of Lidwas.

However, identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

Early, the army’s Chinar Corps on micro-blogging platform X wrote, ” Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress,” More details awaited.(GNS)