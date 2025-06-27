Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Operation Bihali: Search for three terrorists intensifies as one neutralised

Udhampur, June 27: Search for three terrorists has been intensified on Friday, in the ongoing operation in the Bihali area of Basantgarh, Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, in which a terrorist was killed, according to officials.

“Encounter is going on. One terrorist has been neutralised. Search operation to track the other three terrorists is going on,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti.

While speaking to ANI, on the Basantgarh encounter, IGP Jammu said, “The encounter is underway. Out of the four terrorists, one terrorist has been neutralised, and a search is underway for the remaining three.”

The White Knight Corps posted on X, “Op BIHALI Update: In the ongoing joint operation by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice. In #Basantgarh, one #terrorist has been neutralised till now. #Operation continues.”

According to officials, the joint operation, code-named Operation Bihali, was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Security forces conducted a joint mock drill at the Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal in preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to start on July 3.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal.

The exercise saw coordinated participation from multiple agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 49 Battalion CRPF, the Indian Army, Health Department, and Fire and Emergency Services. (ANI)

