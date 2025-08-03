“Op Sindoor Will Wipe Out Terrorism from J&K”: BJP’s Altaf Thakur lauds Forces After Major Successes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur today hailed the relentless and coordinated efforts of the security forces under Operation Sindoor, asserting that the ongoing counter-terror drive is dismantling terror networks across the length and breadth of the Union Territory.

Thakur described the elimination of three foreign terrorists in the Dachigam forest area of Srinagar as a “monumental success” and a reflection of seamless synergy between the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He also pointed to the recent operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, where two more terrorists were neutralised, and a previous crackdown in the Jammu region—all part of the same operation.

“These back-to-back successes are proof that Operation Sindoor is a decisive, full-spectrum effort to hunt down terrorists hiding in any nook or corner of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Thakur reiterated that the crackdown reflects the unwavering policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate terrorism from the region. “It is a clear message: the government will not rest until the last terrorist is wiped out,” he added.

He lauded the security forces for their courage, discipline, and unflinching commitment. “From the jungles of Dachigam to the towns of Kulgam and the hinterlands of Jammu, our brave jawans have displayed extraordinary professionalism. Their efforts are restoring peace and rebuilding public confidence,” Thakur said.

Urging people to support the armed forces in their mission, he emphasised that ending terrorism would pave the way for true development, increased tourism, and overall prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Operation Sindoor is not just about bullets and encounters—it’s about securing the future of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a war for peace and progress, and India is winning it,” he concluded.