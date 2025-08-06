Op Sindoor symbol of resolute political will: Shah

New Delhi, Aug 05: Operation Sindoor was not only a symbol of resolute political will but also a firm response to any attack on India and Indians, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Shah said at the NDA parliamentary party meeting held here on Tuesday, all MPs congratulated and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor.

“Operation Sindoor is not only a symbol of resolute political will but also of the firm response to any attack on India and Indians. The entire nation is proud of this remarkable valour of the Indian armed forces and security forces,” he wrote on X in Hindi.

India armed forces had launched Operation Sindoor against terrorist targets in Pakistan on May 7 following the Pahalgam attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.