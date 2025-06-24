“Op Sindoor made India’s firm policy against terrorism clear before world”: PM Modi highlights indigenous defence capabilities

Highlighting India’s success in Operation Sindoor through indigenous weapons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the actions reflected India’s firm policy against terrorism before the world.

Addressing an event on the centenary celebration of the historic conversation between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said,

“…Recently, the world saw India’s capability. Operation Sindoor made India’s firm policy against terrorism very clear before the world. We have shown that no place is safe for terrorists who spill Indians’ blood. Today’s India takes steps as per what can be done and what is right in the interest of the nation. For defence requirements, India’s dependence on foreign countries is declining continuously.”

The Prime Minister said that the country is becoming self-reliant in the defence sector, asserting that Made in India weapons will soon be well-known across the world.

“We are becoming ‘aatmanirbhar’ in the defence sector. We have seen its impact even during Operation Sindoor. Our Forces forced enemies to fall to their knees in 22 minutes, with the help of Made in India weapons. I am confident that in the time to come, Made in India weapons will be well-known across the world,” he added.

The Prime Minister today inaugurated the centenary celebration of the historic conversation between two of India’s greatest spiritual and moral leaders, Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, on 24th June, 2025, at around 11 AM in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The historic conversation took place at Sivagiri Mutt on 12 March 1925 during Mahatma Gandhi’s visit and centred around Vaikom Satyagraha, religious conversions, non-violence, abolition of untouchability, attainment of salvation, and the uplift of the downtrodden, among others.

Organised by Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, the celebration will bring together spiritual leaders and other members to reflect upon and commemorate the visionary dialogue that continues to shape India’s social and moral fabric. It stands as a powerful tribute to the shared vision of social justice, unity, and spiritual harmony championed by both Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)