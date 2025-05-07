Op Sindoor: India hits terror hotbeds in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot and PoJK

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI.

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, said an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement added.

According to the Ministry, these strikes were carried out in response to the “barbaric” terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. The government said it is committed to holding those responsible accountable.

Precision strike weapon systems from all three services, including loitering munitions, were used in the attacks. The coordinates were provided by intelligence agencies, and the strikes were launched entirely from Indian soil.

Despite India’s targeted response, Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement just hours after the strikes by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhimber Gali area. The Indian Army is responding “appropriately in a calibrated manner,” officials confirmed.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) wrote, “Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.” (ANI)