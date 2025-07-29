“Op Sindoor has turned out to be game-changer; there is just comma, not full stop on it”: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday highlighted the significance of Operation Sindoor, stating that it has turned out to be a “game-changer” for India and people of the country will no longer remain just “vulnerable citizens” of a “soft country” but be proud citizens.

Addressing the Upper House on Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister said, “Op Sindoor has turned out to be a game-changer. The future significance of Op Sindoor is that a citizen of India is no longer a vulnerable citizen of some soft country, but rather a common Indian is now a proud citizen of a strong India.”

The Union Minister invoked Game Theory to explain Pakistan’s approach to terrorism. Referring to senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, Singh said, “There is one theory of economics, that is “Game Theory” which is possibly is known by Chidambaram Sahab. It suggests that when an act involves low cost and high return, people tend to continue or enjoy it.”

He said Pakistan and terrorist groups had applied this approach to target India.

“Pakistan and terrorists have always targeted India under this game theory. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has decided that we will change this play of calculus for Pakistan. We are determined to turn terrorism into a cost-based misadventure for them. So that if something happens to even one of our Indian citizens, it should be in the minds of terrorists that we will root out their entire terror base.”

Hitting out at the Opposition for questioning the government on Operation Sindoor, Singh stated that the opposition also has the responsibility of proposing alternative policies and action plans.

Singh stated, “Yesterday I had mentioned in Lok Sabha that in democracy the opposition is entrusted with the responsibility by the people to ask appropriate questions to the government, but they also have the responsibility of proposing alternative policy or action plan if they do not agree with the Centre’s policy.”

The Defence Minister reiterated that there is just “comma” and not “full stop” on Operation Sindoor.

“If we look at the results of Op Sindoor, we did whatever the government felt was right and killed more than 100 terrorists. Even today there is only viraam (pause) on Operation Sindoor, not a purn viraam (complete rest). There is a comma, not a full stop,” he said.

Sharpening his attacks on the opposition, the Union Minister asked which previous governments had taken similar steps like Operation Sindoor following terrorist attacks.

Singh stated, “If they feel that Op Sindoor was not the right, then they should tell the public what is their alternative action plan for it. Should we engage with Pakistan, should we hand over the dossier to Pakistan? Should we go to international organisations and only talk? When our opponents were in power, did they take similar steps during terrorist attacks? Some people feel that Pakistan has nuclear weapons, so we should only talk to them, not aggravate them. We have lost many citizens because of this nuclear bluff.”

The Union Minister affirmed, “We will give ‘eent ka jawab pathar se.”

“Bharat Mata ki maang mein shaurya ka sindoor hai, toh us par rajneeti ki dhool mat daliye. Itihaas aise logon ko maaf nahi karta. (The valour of our soldiers is the sacred sindoor adorning Bharat Mata’s forehead don’t tarnish it with the dust of politics, history does not forgive such acts. he said). (ANI)