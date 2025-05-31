“Op Sindoor has not stopped, will continue as long as Pakistan’s intentions are wrong”: JP Nadda

Union Minister JP Nadda said on Saturday that Operation Sindoor has not ended yet and will continue as long as Pakistan’s “intentions are wrong”. The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

The Union Minister also expressed gratitude to the Indian defence forces on the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor.

“We destroyed 9 terror bases in 22 minutes. The country feels proud and safe and is standing on new dimensions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We thank PM Modi. We congratulate the Indian defence forces and their valour. Operation Sindoor has not stopped. As long as Pakistan’s intentions are wrong, it will continue; we will keep giving it the right answer. We stand with the country’s leadership, stand with the Indian Army…” Nadda said.

Union Minister Nadda and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also held a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur.

Sharing about his visit to Rajasthan, Nadda, in a social media post, worte, “Today, during my visit to Jaipur, the brave land of Rajasthan, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the BJP workers and citizens for the immense love and welcome I received. The enthusiasm of all of you shows that the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party are always ready for the welfare of the society and the country. The enthusiasm shown by the people and workers of Rajasthan in support of the Indian Army on the country’s border under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji through #OperationSindoor is a symbol that for us the nation is supreme.”

Earlier today, JP Nadda and Rajasthan Chief Minister Sharma attended the ‘Women Empowerment Conference’ organised on the occasion of 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in Jaipur. The duo also flagged off the 150 Kalika units.

Addressing the event, Nadda said that India has undergone a positive change in the last 10 years.

Praising the Rajasthan Chief Minister, the Union Minister stated that CM Sharma and his team are working day and night for the welfare of the state.

“In 10 years, India has undergone a positive change…therefore, we need to understand that a policymaker is very important…it is not about picking Bhajanlal Sharma as CM, it is about picking a soldier who has similar ideology who, along with his team is working day and night is serving Rajasthan…,” Nadda asserted. (ANI)