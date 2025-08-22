“Op Sindoor has drawn new line of India’s defence policy; no adversary will be left unpunished”: PM Modi

Noting that Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line of India’s defence policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India, through this operation, has sent a strong message that no adversary will be left “unpunished” and Indian missiles will strike and eliminate terrorists even if they are hiding in the depths of hell.

Addressing a gathering in Bihar’s Gaya, the Prime Minister recalled his first visit to the state after Pahalgam attack and said, “Bihar is the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya. Bihar has stood as the backbone of the country at all times. Every resolve made on this pious land is the strength of the country and doesn’t go in vain.

When the Pahalgam terror attack happened, I had vowed to reduce the terrorists to dust from this land. The world has seen that resolve getting fulfilled.”

“Pakistan was attacking us with drones and missiles but India was scattering Pakistan’s missiles in the air like twigs. Not even a single missile of Pakistan could cause any harm to us.

Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line of India’s defence policy, sending a strong message that no adversary will go unpunished. Whether terrorists hide in the depths of hell, India’s missiles will track them down and eliminate them,” the PM added.

As he inaugurated and laid foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 13000 crores in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi stated that the double-engine government is working continuously for the development.

He said, “The double-engine government is working continuously for the development of Gayaji. In a single day, projects worth Rs. 13000 crores were inaugurated or their foundation stone were laid in holy land of Gayaji. These include several major projects related to energy, development and health. This will give strength to the industries of Bihar and create new employment opportunities for the youth. I congratulate the people of Bihar for this.”

“Today, a hospital and research centre were inaugurated for better healthcare services in Bihar. Now the people of Bihar have got one more facility for the treatment of cancer. I get greatest happiness from removing difficulties from the lives of the poor, making the lives of women easy,” Prime Minister Modi asserted.

Prime Minister Modi further conveyed that facilities of electricity, water and gas connection have been provided in houses given to the beneficiaries of PM-Awas Yojana as he symbolically hands over keys to a few beneficiaries as part of the Grih Pravesh ceremony of 12,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin and 4,260 beneficiaries under PMAY-Urban.

He stated, “I have a big resolution, until every needy person gets a pucca house, Modi will not sit. With this thought in mind, in the last 11 years, pucca houses have been built and given to more than 4 crore poor people. In Bihar alone, more than 38 lakh houses have been built and in Gaya more than 2 lakh families have got their own pucca houses. Along with these houses, the poor have got their self-respect. Facilities of electricity, water and gas connection have been provided in these houses.”

The Prime Minister assured that the PM-Awas Yojana will continue to be implemented till every poor gets their own house.

“Today, taking this series forward, more than 16,000 families of Magadh city of Bihar have been given their own pucca houses, which means this time the joy of Diwali and Chhath Puja will be even more in these families. I congratulate all the beneficiary families. I assure that those who have missed out on the benefits of PM-Awas Yojana, the implementation of PM-Awas will continue till every poor person gets his own pucca house,” the Prime Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore at Gaya in Bihar. (ANI)