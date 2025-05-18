BreakingNational

Op Sindoor displayed “tri-services synergy, strategic depth, technological dominance,” says MoD

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said on Sunday that Operation Sindoor stands as a bold statement–India is united, future-ready, and resolute against cross-border terrorism.

The MoD in its statement said that with effective Army-BSF coordination on the ground, India showcased seamless multi-domain warfare.

“Jointness is not just a vision–it’s India’s operational reality. Operation Sindoor, launched on May 07, 2025, marked a turning point in India’s defence doctrine–demonstrating tri-services synergy, strategic depth, and technological dominance in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. With precision airstrikes on key targets like Nur Khan and Rahimyar Khan Air Bases, robust naval posturing through a Carrier Battle Group, and effective Army-BSF coordination on the ground, India showcased seamless multi-domain warfare. The operation was powered by integrated systems like IACCS and Akash Missile, and backed by major reforms: CDS-led DMA, Integrated Theatre Commands, Joint Logistics Nodes, and real-time joint exercises like Prachand Prahar and Desert Hunt. As the Armed Forces execute reforms under the ‘Year of Defence Reforms 2025’, Operation Sindoor stands as a bold statement–India is united, future-ready, and resolute against cross-border terrorism,” the statement said.

 

 

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose, the statement said.

Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India’s retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage. Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm. (ANI)

